Roger Alan McCaslin, 58, departed this life Thursday, January 9, 2020 from injuries sustained in a pedestrian-automobile accident. Roger was born in Middlesex, New Jersey on August 10, 1962. He was a son of the late Charles Gerald McCaslin and Virginia Olliebelle Thomas. He was self-employed in the construction field. Roger was a devoted father and loved his daughter with all of his heart. He was a huge fan of the Florida Gators and the New Orleans Saints. Roger was working on his 11th year of sobriety when he was killed. He was very active in the NA organization and worked tirelessly to promote the mission of NA. He had made many, many friends across the country through the NA organization. Roger is survived by his significant other, Teresa Howell; his daughter, Raine Addysen McCaslin; Teresa's children, Ansley and Anthony Howell, all of Calhoun, Georgia; several cousins, many friends, and his NA family across the state and country. Visitation to celebrate Roger's life will be held on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. To fulfill his wishes, following services he will be cremated.
