Rev. Jerry Charles McBrayer, 72, of Calhoun, died suddenly on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at his home. He was born in Murray County, GA on December 10, 1946, son of the late Fred C. and Bonnie M. Sexton McBrayer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Rosia Irene McBrayer, and a brother, Billy Hoyt McBrayer. He was a graduate of Murray County High School and Reinhardt University. Rev. McBrayer pastored several churches, including Evergreen Baptist, Corinth Baptist, and Bethel Baptist, and assisted at New Prospect Baptist. He played guitar at church, with church groups, quartets, and was currently playing at Damascus Baptist with his sister on piano. Survivors include his sons, Charlie McBrayer and his wife Amy, and Billy McBrayer; his grandchildren, Nicholas and Rhonda McBrayer, Bryan and Tasha McBrayer, Kelsey McBrayer, and Jordan Bain; his great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Drennon; brothers and sisters-in-law, John and Kay McBrayer, James and Laura McBrayer, Roy and Rita McBrayer, and Lamar McBrayer; his sister and brother-in-law, Linda and Bill Price; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Memorial Service to honor his life were held Wednesday, October 2nd at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed in Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, October 2nd from 1:00 PM until the service hour. The family requests flowers be omitted, and memorial donations made to Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Charlie McBrayer, 188 Deer Park Drive, Chatsworth, GA 30705. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
