Wendell Mathews Sr., Ray Wendell Ray Mathews Sr., 62, of Calhoun, GA died September 27, 2019. Services were held at 6:00 pm, on September 30, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- 2nd corrections officer charged with providing contraband to inmates
- Jury finds Rome man guilty on multiple child molestation charges
- Rome man sentenced to 70 years for machete attack at Riverwood Apartments
- Prison work detail officer charged with bribery, violation of oath
- Father sentenced to prison in used car forgery case, son still awaits trial
- 2 murder trials scheduled this week in Floyd County Superior Court
- Rockmart woman killed by flash explosion in early morning incident
- Schnauzerfest draws 1,200 dog owners with 630 canine kids in tow
- GDOT to close I-75 at Ringgold exit for additional bridge work
- Police: man found dead in Rockmart creek