Mildred (Millie) Ann Massengale, age 96 of Waleska Georigia, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 7th at Assured Hospice Care in Cartersville, Georgia. Millie was born on October 5th, 1923 in Jacksonville, Illinois to Alma and Gustav Faugust. She married Colonel William M. Massengale in June of 1944 after the end of World War II. They traveled and lived in many places before settling in Marietta Georgia after his retirement from the air Force in 1966. Millie was an active member for many years of the Dobbins Air Force Base officers wives club and the Marietta Kiwanis club. She enjoyed travel and entertaining and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and six siblings. She is survived by her children, Marc Massengale and his wife Beth, Greg Massengale and his wife Candice, and Patricia Gray and her husband David. She is also survived by her six granddaughters, Robin, Allison, Erin, Sarah, Jessica and Arianne, their spouses, and 10 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Max Brannon and Sons funeral home of Calhoun Georgia. A graveside service is being held at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Sunday, December 15th at 1 pm. Flowers may be sent to Kennesaw Memorial Park.
