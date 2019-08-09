Mr. William Eugene (Gene) Martin age 71 of Resaca, GA, departed this life Saturday August 3, 2019 at the local hospital. Gene was born March 1, 1948 in Dalton, GA to his parents; Clarence Edward and Ella Mae Sparks Martin. Gene was the life of the party he loved to make people laugh. Gene was known to be a kind and generous friend to many. At age 14 years Gene started a career in land surveying and was still actively engaged in his career. Gene is preceded in death by his parents Clarence Martin and Ella Sparks Martin Baggett, sisters, Evelyn Martin Regan, Pat Smith, Judy Sheffield and Donna Brown. Survivors include daughter; Tonda Martin of Resaca, friend and mother of his daughter; Wanda Martin, brother and sister-in-law; Larry and Patricia Martin of Resaca, sisters and brothers- in-law, Janice Shearer of McDonough, Georgia, Linda and Bill Crowden of Fayetteville, Georgia, Pamela and Jerry Brum of Stockbridge, Georgia, Tina and Jerry Turner of Villa Rica, Georgia, Cheryl and Robert Peficanco of Smyrna, Georgia; granddaughter, Morgan Waters and many nieces and nephews also survive Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Willian Eugene (Gene) Martin were Wednesday August 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Ponders Melrose Chapel. The burial followed in the Chandler Cemetery in Calhoun, Georgia with Ken Poteet, Larry Davis, Paul Woods, Toby Holland, Terry Sane and Mike Langley serving as pallbearers. The family received friends Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002 "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, Florists" "YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME"