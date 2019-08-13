Mrs. Christine Maddox, 71, of Hyde Road in the Resaca community, departed this life early Friday morning, August 9, 2019 in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Christine was born in Dalton, Georgia on May 27, 1948. She was a daughter of the late Ralph Crider and Mattie Sue Ketchum Crider. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband, Harold James Maddox; her daughter, Carrie Ann Maddox; a grandson, Christopher James Maddox; brothers, Randle Crider, Roger Crider, and James Crider. She is survived by her son, John Maddox of Resaca; grandchildren, Teirra Maddox, Hailey Maddox, Abby Deshea, Natalie Maddox, and Giovanna Valdez; her half-sister, Helen McGee of Cisco, Georgia; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and other family also survive. A service to celebrate the life of Mrs. Christine Maddox was held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Michael Blackstock officiating. Christine was laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Baptist Church. Gary Crider, Caleb Garland, Jerry Garland, Kenneth Dagnan, Jay Johnston, and Jeremy Moss were all honored to serve as pallbearers. The Maddox family received friends on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Ponders Calhoun Chapel between the hours of 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and memories with Christine's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577