Mrs. Pamela Sue Lukehart Lelekis, 59, formerly of Calhoun, GA, passed away on December 23, 2019, in LaGrange, GA, at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. A memorial service for Pam Lelekis will be held at 1:30pm on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Tarpon Methodist Church, 501 E. Tarpon Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL. A private burial will follow at Cycadia Cemetary in Tarpon Springs, FL. Pam Lelekis was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on December 1, 1960. A native of both Pennsylvania and Florida, Pam graduated from Gulf High School in New Port Richey, FL, in 1978. Pam was married to Emmanuel P. Lelekis, a native of Tarpon Springs, FL, on December 23, 1982; they were married for 37 years. Pam and Emmanuel enjoyed traveling the country together during Emmanuel's naval career before settling in NW Georgia. The couple first moved to Chatsworth in 1985 before making Calhoun their family's home in 1995 where they'd raise their two children, Peter and Cortney. Pam attended Berry College where she completed her Associate Degree in Paralegal Studies, beginning her career in Calhoun as a paralegal for the office of Rodney L. Mathis, Attorney at Law. She went on to work for the Gordon County District Attorney's Office for over a decade as a Victim Advocate. Pam's role as an advocate extended far beyond her job title. She lived bravely and selflessly, with a strong passion for life and empathy for all others. Pam is survived by: her husband, Emmanuel P. Lelekis of LaGrange, GA; son, Peter M. Lelekis of Kennesaw, GA; daughter, Cortney N. Lelekis of Atlanta, GA; father, David K. Lukehart of Pitcairn, PA; brother, David Lukehart of Norristown, PA; sisters, Paige Johnson of Irwin, PA and Penny Stefanick of Fuquay Varina, NC. Pam is preceded in death by: her mother, Marilyn Worton Lukehart of Pittsburg, PA and infant daughter, Catherine Renee' Lelekis of Chatsworth, GA. The Lelekis Family invites you to view a memorial page dedicated to Pam at the following link: https://www.gatheringus.com/memorial/pamela-lukehart-lelekis/2266 If anyone wishes to reach out to the Lelekis Family directly, please feel free to use the contact information below: Cortney Lelekis, 60 Perimeter Center Pl NE, Apt 225, Atlanta, GA 30346. Higgins LaGrange Chapel Funeral Home, 706-884-7117.
