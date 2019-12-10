Marilyn Louise (Glennie) Lee, 82, of Calhoun, died peacefully in her home on the morning of December 4, 2019, following a 5 year battle with Alzheimer's. Marilyn was born in Pontiac, Michigan on July 14, 1937 to the late Forrest and Martha Glennie. She is survived by Dave Lee, her loving husband of 61 years; her brother William Glennie & wife Kathy of Altadena, CA; her 5 children and their spouses: Leslie Croft & Jim of Acworth, GA; Melanie Cummings & Bob of Phoenix, AZ; Laurie Russell & Gary of Centralia, MO; Marcie Daniel & Floyd of St. Louis, MO; Tim Lee & Julie of Acworth, GA; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Since moving to Calhoun in 1969, she helped her husband operate G.C. Frozen Foods, then Lee Equipment Company until they retired and bought an RV to continue their love of traveling! Some of her other hobbies were teaching piano, gardening, camping and water skiing, volunteering as church treasurer and pianist, serving as a "pink lady" volunteer at Gordon Hospital, cross stitching, hand quilting, and knitting blankets for cancer patients. The last few years she has been a member of Rock Bridge Community Church. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care and help given by 'Georgia Care at Home' and 'Tapestry Hospice' of Calhoun. Per her wishes, her body has been donated to Science Care - Whole Body Donation for Science and Medical Use and Research. A come-and-go visitation and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 14th from 1:00 - 3:00 pm at Rock Bridge Community Church, 905 Curtis Pkwy SE, Calhoun, GA 30701. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations made to: Alzheimer's Disease Research, 22512 Gateway Center Drive, Clarksburg, MD 20871 www.brightfocus.org/alzheimers
Lee, Marilyn
To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Lee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.