Mrs. Marian Cooper Lagasse "Cooter", age 63, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Lagasse was born March 21, 1956 in Lexington, South Carolina to her parents William and Vera Cooper. Marian was a member of the ladies auxiliary of the American Legion post #305, she was a roofer by trade and loved her family unconditionally. Marian attended the New Hope Baptist Church in Pelion, South Carolina faithfully before moving to Georgia, she will be missed by all who knew her. Mrs. Lagasse is preceded in death by her parents William and Vera Cooper, sister; Jean Hinson. Survivors include her loving husband Roland Lagasse of the home in Fairmount, children and spouse's; Jessica and Jeffery Painter of Dalton, Misty and Craig Richmond of Ranger, Megan Lagasse and Jeremy Barrett of South Carolina, Shawn Lagasse of New Hampshire, Jason Lagasse and Angie Raymond of Maine, brother Ernie William Cooper of South Carolina, grandchildren; Haley Wimpey, Josh Richmond, Emma Wimpey, Brooke Lagasse, Layla Richmond, Kaylee Lagasse, Brantley Painter and Alivia Lagasse as well as two niece's and a nephew also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Marian Cooper Lagasse "Cooter" will be Wednesday November 27, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Fairmount chapel of Ponders Funeral Home with Pastor Mark Owens officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday November 26, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"
Lagasse, Marian
To plant a tree in memory of Marian Lagasse as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.