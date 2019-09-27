Eddie James L'Heureux, 63, of Ranger died August 28, 2019. He was born in Chattanooga, TN on October 24, 1955, Harley Bowman and Willodean Harper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Jimmy L'Heureux, Dorothy Bailey, and Kathy Bowman and Tony L'Heureux. Eddie was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife Linda Fay L'Heureux; his children, James and Lindsi L'Heureux, Johnathon L'Heureux, Shawn Gilsted and Denny, A.J. L'Heureux, Daniel L'Heureux, Thomas and Ria Lee, Chris and Jessica McDaniel, Amanda L'Heureux, Shauna Seeber, Tasha Smith, and Ashley Mix; grandchildren, Leonidas, Titus, Casey, Kyrsten, Roxanne, Sepp, Ariana, and William; borthers and sisters, Marlon Bailey, Raymond and Doretha Bailey, Wayne and Sherry Bailey, Gene and Carol L'Heureux, Margaret L'Heureux, Judy Kay Wilkey and Melvin, and Gloria L'Heureux Page; a mother-in-law, Maragret Singleton; a special niece and nephew, Candy and Keith Garner; a sister-in-law, Tammi Falcao; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

