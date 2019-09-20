Mr. Eugene Keener, 72, of Fairmount, Georgia, departed this life Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Calhoun Health Care. He was born August 9, 1947 in Cartersville, GA, a son of the late Floyd and Mary Green Keener. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Mary Marie Keener, brother, Kenneth Keener, sister, Jeanna Pinson. He is survived by his brother, Charles Keener of White, GA; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary Frances Keener of Ludville, GA, Barbara Bunch, Annie Ruth and David Perry of Fairmount, GA, Jerri and Kenny Leachman of Marietta, GA, Adell Keener of Calhoun, GA; several nieces and nephews. Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Eugene Keener was held Monday, September 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Pleasant Grove Ryo Baptist Church with Reverend Bobby Timms officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday. Interment followed in the church cemetery. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"
