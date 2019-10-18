Robert DeWitt Singleton Jones, MD, passed away Sunday morning, October 13, 2019, in Calhoun, Georgia. Born June 6, 1941, in Lynchburg, Virginia, to Dr. George Curtis Jones, Sr., and Sybil Nettleton Jones, Dr. Jones devoted his life to providing for his family and caring for his many patients over the five decades his medical career spanned. Dr. Jones graduated high school from University City Senior High School in St. Louis, Missouri, where he was an all-city football standout. He continued both his academic and athletic pursuits at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut. While there he was a formidable presence on the Bulldogs' offensive line, as well as on the lacrosse team. Dr. Jones earned his Doctor of Medicine from Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, New York, before he made two medical missionary trips to East Africa with Operation Crossroads Africa. Dr. Jones did his Mixed Surgical Internship at Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, before serving a tour with the U.S. Public Health Service, assigned to the U.S. Coast Guard and trained by the U.S. Navy as a flight surgeon. During his tour, he was awarded three Sikorsky Search and Rescue Awards for his heroics performed while operating from the Sikorsky HH-52 Seaguard helicopter platform. After that service, Dr. Jones did his General Surgery Residency at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut, and his Orthopaedic Residency at Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. In 1976, he entered solo general orthopaedic private practice in Inverness, Florida. Moving with his family to Georgia in 1988, Jones continued practicing medicine in that state, as well many others in the Southeast U.S., always putting the best care of his patients first, up until his health began to fail in 2016. Dr. Dewitt Jones is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Stephanie Newman Jones of Calhoun, Georgia; son, Robert DeWitt Jones (Julie) of Perry, Georgia; son, Stephen Singleton Jones (Sheila) of Rome, Georgia; two grandchildren, Kendall and Ryker Jones; older brother George Curtis Jones, Jr. (Becky) of Lexington, Kentucky; twin brother David Lewis Ford Jones (Jane) of Hazelton, British Columbia; younger brother Paul Henry Jones (Merry) of Lexington, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and by a younger brother, Peter Jackson Jones of Macon, Georgia. Services will be scheduled at a later time to allow for family to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made in memory of Dr. Jones to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) or the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, where your loved one never leaves our care for cremation, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME