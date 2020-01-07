Ms. Judy Mae Jones age 60, of Rydal, Georgia passed away Thursday morning January 2, 2020 at her mother's home surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born July 29, 1959 in Cartersville, Georgia. She was a 1978 graduate of Fairmount High School. She was a bus driver from many years for the Bartow County Schools and was a clerk at Mr. Sam's in Pine Log. She was preceded in death by her father, William Mulkey and a brother-in-law, Jerry Holt. She is survived by her mother, Marcelle Townsend Mulkey of Fairmount, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Kane and Cathy Mulkey of Fairmount, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Kathryn and Cole Ledford of Ranger, GA; grandchildren, Devin, Alyssa, Abigail, Addisyn, Lincoln, Wes, Will, Julianna, Presley, and Rowan; brothers and sisters-in-law, Andy and Denise Mulkey of Fairmount, GA, Randy and Rhonda Mulkey of Jasper, GA; sisters and brother-in-law Beverly Holt of Fairmount, GA, Robin and Jimmy Findley of Rydal, GA: special nephew, Cody Mulkey of Fairmount, GA; special friend, Phil Taylor of Rydal, GA; several other nieces and nephews. Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Judy Jones will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Salacoa Baptist Church in Cherokee County, Georgia, with Reverend Wilbur Ridings officiating. She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery, with Wes Cantrell, Will Cantrell, Heath Holt, Eric Holt, Brandon Guthrie, Cody Mulkey, Josh Mulkey, Wayne McDaniel and Lincoln Mulkey serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Ponders Fairmount Chapel from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Friday and after 10:00 a.m. Saturday until the service hour. Condolences may be sent to family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Ponders Fairmount Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"
