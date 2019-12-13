Jerry Taylor Jones, 84, of Resaca, Georgia died December 8th, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, MS and a graduate of Brandon High School, Jerry T. Jones is survived by his loving wife Doris Thompson Jones and his daughter Karen Jones Atchison as well as his sisters Mary Kate Coke and Sara Crosby. Mr. Jones passed away on December 8th at Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, Georgia after complications from hip surgery and a subsequent heart attack. He is predeceased by his daughter Kimberly Anne Jones and his parents Benjamin Wesley Jones and Kate Lee Fulton Jones. Mr. Jones worked for the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union for many years until his retirement. He enjoyed driving his Ford Model A and John Deere tractors along with breeding cattle and Tennessee Walking Horses. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Services were held on Friday, December 13th at 10 AM with a graveside service at Briar Hill Cemetery, MS. Flowers can be received by Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home of Flowood, MS. He was a member of Monterey United Methodist Church, Georgia Farm Bureau, and served in the US Army between 1958 and 1963.
