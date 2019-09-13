Janett Petty Johns, 94, of Resaca, GA, died Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at her home. She was born in Murray County on June 18, 1925, and was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Olie Johns; a son and daughter; her siblings, Dimple Goforth, Janell Goforth, Lucille Shipman, Minnie Bell Shipman, Rosy Mae Shipman, Helen Smith, an infant sister, J.E. Petty, Otis Petty, Robert Petty, and Judge Golden Petty; and a great granddaughter, Hannah Nicole Black. Mrs. Johns was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. Survivors include her sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Barbara Johns, and Wayne and Bernice Johns; her daughter, Elizabeth Wilson; grandchildren, Jennifer and Tony Hogue, Jaime and Jimmy Black, Jason Johns, Jill and Brian Brannon, and Kelly and Stacy Kinsey; and eight great-grandchildren. Services to honor her life were held Friday, September 13th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Bobby Thomas and Rev. A.J. Waters officiating. Burial followed in Fidelle Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included Billy Johns, Ronald Johns, Edward Shipman, Jackie Petty, Harvey Petty, Ray Silvers, Dale Silvers, and Mike Jones. The family received friends at the funeral home on Thursday, September 12th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
