Geneva "Imogene" Jackson, 93, of Calhoun, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Corbin, KY on April 5, 1926, daughter of the late Rueben and Tessie Towe Stone. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Earl Odell Adcock; her brother, Julian Stone; and her sister, Margie Stone. Survivors include her husband, Horace Jackson; her son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Rick and Cathy Adcock of Calhoun; her daughter, Lana Dell McCracken; seven grandchildren and several step-grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and several step great-grandchildren; a special great-granddaughter, Saiji Morales; an adopted granddaughter, Amphrianda Adcock Lara; and a cousin, Mamie Jo Roland. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 17th at 5:00 PM from Living Waters Ministries, with Rev. Rick Adcock and Rev. Frank Bramlett officiating. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
