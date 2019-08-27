Miss Callison Rae'Chel Denise Howell, 24, of Adairsville passed away, August 21, 2019. She was born in Calhoun, GA, April 21, 1995, daughter of Kerry Howell and Deborah Gulledge Howell. She was a devout Christian and member of New Life Ministries. Callison was a graduate of Adairsville High School and was attending Georgia Northwestern Technical College to be a nurse. At a young age she knew her passion was helping others and a career in the medical field would do just that. While attending college she worked at Morning Point Assisted Living. With her contagious smile and cheerful laugh, it was hard for her to ever meet a stranger. A true ray of sunshine, she brought light into everyone's life. She gave the best hugs, had the kindest heart, and loved with no end. Above all, the most important thing to her was her family; she was a daddy's girl, her mamma's world, and her grandparent's sweet-pea. Her most recent blessing was her precious nephew, Camden who she loved spending every second with. She enjoyed the outdoors, going camping, kayaking, and fishing. Callison was met at Heavens' golden gates by her Mawmaw, Brenda Gilley Gulledge. Survivors include her parents, Kerry and Deborah Gulledge Howell; brothers, Brett Howell and Christian Howell and his wife, Kristen; sister, Bryana Clark; grandparents, Calvin and Nancy Howell and Ernest Gulledge; her precious nephew and stealer of her heart, Camden Howell; nieces, Harmony and Eden Garmon; aunts and uncles, Ricky Howell, Stephen and Crystal Posey, Jeff and Delores Gulledge, Jerry Gulledge, Chris Gulledge, and Terri Mallett; dear friends, Jordan Mashburn, Lauren Mallett, Jenni Mallett, and Shaleaha Childers; and several cousins. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 3:30 PM at the Adairsville Church of God with Pastor Rick Statham, Rev. Randy Gulledge, and Mr. Bruce King officiating. The body was in state at the church from 2:30 until 3:30. Internment followed at Eastview Cemetery, Adairsville. Pallbearers were Stephen Posey, Trey Gulledge, Colton Gullege, Shane West, Jason Duffey, and Kyle Howell. Honorary pallbearers were the local fire departments. The family received friends Saturday evening from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Please sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net
