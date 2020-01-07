James Pete Hooks, age 82 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. J.P. was born on February 2, 1937 in Cherokee County, AL to the late Pete Hooks and Hazel Coffey Hooks. In addition to his parents, J.P. was also preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Christine Bishop Hooks; three sisters, Betty Fleming, Martha Emma Hooks and Sara Mize. Prior to retirement, J.P. was a former driver for Colormaster. J.P. is survived by: his son, James A. Hooks and his wife Lisa; daughter, Ellen Dickerson and her husband Shane; four sisters, Ann Cronheim, Sue Smith, Faye Kerr and her husband Gerald, and Mary Shaner; five grandchildren, Megan Eubank, Chase Bearden, Morgan Hooks, Aaron Hooks, and Dylan Hooks; and three great-grandchildren, Hannah Patterson, Aiden Hooks, and Nolan Bearden. The family received friends on Sunday from 2 PM until the funeral hour at 4 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. Funeral Services were conducted on Sunday, January, 5th at 4 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Dale Byars officiating. A Graveside Service was held on Monday, January 6th at 2 PM in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving included: Megan Eubank, Chase Bearden, Morgan Hooks, Aaron Hooks, Dylan Hooks, and Matt Eubank. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for James Pete Hooks.
