Wynelle Bagwell Hensley, 91, of Calhoun, died Thursday, October 3, 2019 in her home following declining health. She was born in Calhoun, GA on August 12, 1928, daughter of the late Howard Bagwell and Emma Mae Tucker Bagwell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Hensley; her daughter, Debbie Hensley Cochran; and her brothers and sisters-in-law, JH and Dell Bagwell, Ralph and Freda Bagwell, Raymond and Charlene Bagwell, and Gene and Martha Bagwell. Wynelle loved her family dearly and enjoyed watching the Hummingbirds and spending time outdoors. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Michael Gilbert, Angie and Steve Wright, Pipa Defoor, and Jether Cochran; her grandchildren, Ginger Dutton, Connie Elmore, Kim Lemons, Amy Frasier, Matthew Cochran, Jessica Janotka, Jenna Ables, Kaycie Sutherland, Hannah Defoor, and Lauren Defoor; her great grandchildren, Katie and Trent Lemons, Hannah Jean and Benjamin Frasier, Wynn, Nash, Kip and Willa Janotka, Cash Ables, Myles Mayes, Hadley Sutherland, and Cade and Macy Jean Cochran. The funeral service was held Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:00p.m. from the Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. with Rev. Gary Bowman officiating. Burial will follow in Fain Cemetery with Rev. Jether Cochran in charge of the graveside rites. Pallbearers serving include, Parrish Dutton, Dennis Elmore, Jarrett Ables, Will Janotka, Alex Sutherland, Trent Lemons, Matthew Cochran, and John Frasier. The family received friends at the funeral home, Saturday, between the hours of 10:00 AM until the funeral hour at 4:00 PM. Condolences may be left online at maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
