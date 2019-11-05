Rev. Steven Hartline, Rev. Steven Wilson Wilson Hartline, 70, of Resaca, GA died October 31, 2019. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on November 2, 2019 at Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
