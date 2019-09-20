Mr. Wendell Carter Harris, 52, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life suddenly Friday morning, September 13, 2019 at Advent Gordon Hospital in Calhoun, Georgia. Mr. Harris was born on October 5, 1966 in Fort Valley, Georgia. He was a son of Grace Estell Matthews Whaley and the late John Lester Harris. Wendell was preceded in death by a son, Justin John Harris of Big Springs, Texas. Wendell was a well-known car salesman in the Calhoun area and had most recently worked for Prater Ford and prior to that was employed by the old Service Chevrolet. Most recently Wendell had been self-employed. In his leisure time, Wendell could usually be found grilling, smoking, and otherwise cooking for his many friends and his family. It was common for Wendell to share what he had with others less fortunate, and he made it an annual event at Easter and Thanksgiving to take plates to several needy people in the area. He loved sitting outside with his dogs, and was frequently joined by his neighbors. For the last eight years of his life, Wendell's life partner was Jennifer Shaw Pass. They travelled to many states together, and loved to go deep-sea fishing. Wendell is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Beth and Sam Johnson of Bardstown, Kentucky, Becky and Scott Jones of Acworth, Georgia, Catherine and Chris Harding of Graniteville, South Carolina, Jennifer Hendleman Miller and Jerome of McKinney, Texas; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Angie Harris of Silver Creek, Georgia; step-mother, Rae Lynn Harris of Trenton, South Carolina; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends also survive. A funeral service to celebrate the life of Mr. Wendell Harris will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church in Adairsville, Georgia with Brother Clyde McEntyre officiating. Following the service he will be laid to rest in Adairsville, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
