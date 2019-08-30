Reavis Harmon, 82, of Calhoun died on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Assured Hospice in Cartersville. Reavis was born in Gordon County on October 5, 1936; he was the son of the late F.A. and Johnnie Beason Harmon. He retired, after many years of service, from Mannington Mills where he worked in the sample department. Reavis was an avid collector. Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Michelle Harmon; his sister, Renva Harmon Watterson and her husband, Bruce; his grandchildren, Tanner Harmon, Amber (Trip) Kennon, and Austin Kay; his niece, Wendy (Wilson) Buntin; his nephew, Chase (Carrie) Watterson. The Harmon family received friends on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service followed the visitation on Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. from the funeral home chapel, with Rev. Larry Caywood officiating. Burial followed at Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sammy Worley, Chase Watterson, Tannery Harmon, and Austin Kay. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannoonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Most Popular
Articles
- GBI: Double homicide suspect captured in Coweta County
- Woman found dead in woods off Cave Spring Road
- Businessman turns himself in at the jail, charged with Wednesday shooting
- Serious injuries reported in wreck on Blacks Bluff Road
- Chicken Salad Chick opens Tuesday
- Trudy Rubin: Trump to fellow democracies at G-7: You’re on your own
- ROME BRAVES: Swanson completes rehab assignment; Riley to play for Rome on Sunday
- Calhoun Ingles to close on Sept. 13
- Woman faces charges of serious injury by automobile in Maple Road wreck
- Sheriff: Bartow man charged with reckless driving after racing past school bus