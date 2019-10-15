Mildred Hand, Blankenship Mildred Blankenship Hand, 71, of Resaca, GA died October 11, 2019. Services were held at 2:00 PM, on October 15, 2019 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
