Reverend "Hoyt" Cecil Hammock age 69, of Hyde Road, in the community of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Monday evening, August 12, 2019 following several months of declining health at the local hospital surrounded by his loving family. Reverend Hammock was born in Ducktown, Tennessee on April 25, 1950. He was a son of the late Elmer Lee Hammock and Mae Elizabeth Patterson Hammock. Along with his parents, Hoyt was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Hammock and Wanda Lawrence; brothers, Ernest Hammock, Otis Hammock, and Melvin Hammock; father-in-law, Roland Earley; sisters-in-law, Alice Hammock and Marsha Hammock; and a brother-in-law, Tony Lawrence. Hoyt was a graduate of Dalton High School in 1969. Hoyt was retired from Shaw Industries after thirty-five years of service. He was a quiet gentleman with a humble spirit. He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will all of his heart. He was also an avid gardener and hunter. Hoyt just recently killed his biggest Buck to date. He loved to build and piddle with different things, especially birdhouses, his chicken pens and making a garden. Reverend Hammock's ministerial career began with his first sermon back in 1966. Before this, Hoyt asked the Lord if he was sure he wanted him to preach, immediately a picture of Jesus Christ fell off the wall and hit him in the head, and when it happened, he knew it was his sign that he was called into the ministry. He then went on to Pastor at Holy Hills Baptist Church, Beulah Land Baptist Church, and Midway Baptist Church. He traveled to many churches preaching the Gospel. Reverend Hammock is survived by his loving wife, Martha Gail Earley Hammock, to whom he was united in holy matrimony with on June 5, 1971; from that union came three children and their spouses who survive, Daniel Hoyt and Emma Hammock of Marietta, Georgia, Jonathan and Stacy Hammock of Calhoun, Georgia, Amy and Melvin Wells of Adairsville, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and John Smith of Villa Rica, Georgia; brothers and sister-in-law, Eddie and Annie Ruth Hammock of Cedartown, Georgia, George Hammock of Resaca, Georgia; mother-in-law, Reba Earley of Flippin, Georgia; grandchildren, Adz and Winston Harris, Nathaniel Hammock, Samuel and Salena Wells, Hannah Wells, Nicolas Hammock, Connor Hammock, and Hunter Hammock; great-grandchildren, Landon and Adilyn Wells; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Doyle and Patty Earley of Locust Grove, Georgia, Cathy and Robert Cromer of Flippin, and Wanda McDonald of McDonough, Georgia; several nieces, nephews, family members and dear friends also survive. A service to celebrate the life of Reverend Hoyt Hammock will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Ponders Melrose Chapel. Reverend Lamar Beason and Reverend Johnny Beason will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery at Hall Memorial Baptist Church, in Resaca, Georgia. His close friends and family will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. The Hammock family received friends on Friday, August 16, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Melrose Chapel, and will again Saturday morning, August 17, 2019 after 11:00 AM until the funeral hour. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and memories with Reverend Hammock's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Melrose Chapel, Dalton, GA. (706)226-4002