Helen Hall, Helen Louise Jackson Louise Jackson Hall, 89, of Calhoun, GA died October 01, 2019. Services were held at 11 AM, on October 4, 2019 at Philadelphia Baptist Church. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
