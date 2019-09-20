Mary Helen Goss, Mary Helen Goss, 96, of Calhoun, GA died September 16, 2019. Services were held at 4:00pm, on September 18, 2019 at Gordon Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
