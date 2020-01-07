Tommy "Keith" Goodnight, 54, of Roland Hayes Parkway, Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Thursday evening, January 2, 2020 at Gordon Hospital. Keith was born in Rome, Georgia on October 3, 1965. He was the only son of the late Tommy Duell and Gladys Faye Kirby Goodnight. Along with his parents Keith was also preceded in death by his only son, Brandon Goodnight who passed away in 2009. At the time of his death he was employed by Apache Mills in the Maintenance Department where he had worked for the last twenty-two years. Keith loved to fix and work on just about anything. He was also an avid motorcyclist. Keith is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Hope and Charles Dunn of Chatsworth, Georgia, Faith Tankersley of Calhoun; his sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and Keith Phillips of Calhoun; grandchildren, Destiny, Laisha, and Laython Goodnight, and Maddox Hall; his pit-bull, Solar; and many friends at Apache Mills in Calhoun. Services to celebrate the life of Keith Goodnight will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM from Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Terry Timms officiating. Keith's family will receive friends on Thursday, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
