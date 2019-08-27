Martha Emma (Litchfield) Glennie, 104, of Calhoun, died peacefully in her home on the morning of August 21, 2019. Martha was born in Pontiac, Michigan, on August 18, 1915 and married J. Forrest Glennie in 1935. They moved to Calhoun in the early 1970's to be closer to family. She was a member of the Calhoun Seventh Day Adventist Church, a "Pink Lady" volunteer at Gordon Hospital, and worked part-time in food services at Ashworth Middle School. Martha is preceded in death by J. Forrest Glennie, her husband; brothers Byron Litchfield of Michigan and Neil Litchfield of Maryland; and also her grandson James Glennie of California. She is survived by her daughter Marilyn and son-in-law Dave Lee of Calhoun, her son William and daughter-in-law Kathy of Altadena, CA; and her 6 grandchildren: Leslie Croft and husband Jim of Acworth, GA; Melanie Cummings and husband Bob of Phoenix, AZ; Laurie Russell and husband Gary of Centralia, MO; Marcie Daniel and husband Floyd of St. Louis, MO, Tim Lee and wife Julie of Acworth, GA, and Elisabeth (Lissie) Quishenberry and husband Mike of Altadena, CA; 13 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild. Memorial service were conducted on Sunday, August 25th at 2:00 pm at Thomas Funeral Home with David Lee and Jim Croft officiating. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful help and care given by 'Georgia Care at Home' of Calhoun and 'Homespun Hospice' of Calhoun. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to: Alzheimer's Disease Research @ PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950. Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Martha Emma Glennie.
