Jimmy Gee, 81, of Calhoun, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at AdventHealth Gordon following a brief illness. He was born in Kentucky on November 15,1938, son of the late Ernest and Flonnie Mae Cowart Gee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, E.J. Gee. Jimmy served his country in the United States Army National Guard. He owned and operated Gee Properties, and had retired from Lockheed Martin after 37 years. He was a member of New Town Baptist Church, the Resaca Masonic Lodge, and the Elks Club. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Barbara Crump Gee; his daughters and sons-in-law, Teresa and Roy King, and Lynne and Matt Barton, all of Calhoun; his grandchildren, Jeremy King of Calhoun, Tyler and Rachel King of LaGrange, and Kathryn and Leslie Barton of Calhoun; his sister and brother-in-law, Rhelda and M.D. Casey of Calhoun; his sister-in-law, Jeanette Gee of Calhoun; a nephew, Chris Gee; nieces, Pam Rhinehart and her husband Robert, and Brenda Fletcher and her husband Freddie, all of Calhoun; and other relatives. Services to honor his life were held Wednesday, December 18th at 2:00 PM from New Town Baptist Church, with Rev. Walter Hare officiating. Music was arranged by the New Town Quartet. Burial followed in Fain Cemetery. His body lay in state at New Town Baptist Church on Wednesday, from 12:00 PM until the service hour. Pallbearers serving were Robert Rhinehart, Nolan Rhinehart, Nelson Rhinehart, Freddie Fletcher, Jerry Barton, and Jeff Dixon. Honorary pallbearers were The 59 Wednesday Lunch Crew, The Hardees Group, the New Town Adult Sunday School Class, his golf buddies, Cotton Gentry and Gerald White, and his traveling buddies, Jack and Geneva Bibb and Bertha Chapman. The family received friends at New Town Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 17th from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Gee, Jimmy
To send flowers to the family of Jimmy Gee, please visit Tribute Store.