Annette Marcia Garcia, 10 years old, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday morning, January 8, 2020 at TC Thompson Children's Hospital after a few months of declining health. Annette was affectionately known as "Mama" by her family and friends. She was born in Calhoun, Georgia on December 15, 2009. Annette is a daughter of Mauricio Garcia and Annette Mitchelle Rivas both of Calhoun. At the time of her death she was a member of the Fourth Grade at Calhoun Elementary School. Annette loved to make and play with slime and was an active little girl. She loved to dance and do gymnastics. She was a very good soccer player and was a member of the Dalton Red Wolves soccer team. Annette is survived by her mom and dad, Mauricio Garcia and Annette Mitchelle Rivas; her sisters, Ashanti Brielle Garcia and Annistyn Jayde Garcia; her brother, Mauricio Jordan Garcia; grandparents, Rodrigo Garcia, Maria Candelaria Cedeno, Maria Rivas, and Hugo Rivas all of Calhoun; aunts and uncles, Aracely Garcia Perez, Sergio Perez, Mayra Garcia, Sonia Garcia, Adriana Garcia, Juan Perez, and Sergio Toledo all of California; cousins, Angel Perez, Kevin Garcia, Oscar Garcia, Rodrigo Toledo, Alex Toledo, Ricky Toledo, Sergio Garcia, Anthony Perez, Stephanie Garcia, Jennifer Perez, Juan Perez, Bryan Garcia, Richard Perez, Jerry Perez, George Perez, Jose Silva, Janet Silva, Sebastian Ramirez, Alison Ramirez, and Adrain Ramirez; many, many dear friends and classmates at Calhoun Elementary School. Mass of Christian Burial for Annette "Mama" Garcia was held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM from St. Clements Catholic Church with Father Faizer officiating. Interment followed at Fain Cemetery. Sergio Perez, Rodrigo Garcia, Mauricio Garcia, Emilio Carrillo, Jose Avalos, and Isidoro Chavez will served as pallbearers. Annette's family received friends on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Condolences may be sent to the Garcia family by visiting www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Independently owned and operated Calhoun Chapel of Ponders Funeral Homes is honored to handle arrangements for Annette "Mama" Garcia, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME
