Ms. Sue Ann Galmon, known by most everyone as "Susie", 62, of Mt. Zion Road, the Resaca community, departed this life suddenly Saturday, September 28, 2019 at her home. Sue was born on September 20, 1957 in Calhoun, Georgia. She was a daughter of the late Hubert and Viola Lance Gallman. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her sister, Martha Gallman. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church In Resaca, Georgia. Sue is survived by her brother, Henry Gallman; her best friend and who was just like family, Rachel Gallman all of Resaca; several nieces, nephews, a large church family and many friends also survive. Memorial Services to celebrate the life of Ms. Sue Galmon were held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 7:00 PM from Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Kenny Sheriff and Reverend David Peeler officiating. Sue's family received friends on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church from 6:00 PM until the service hour. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, the only local funeral home where your loved one never leaves our care for cremation. Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME

