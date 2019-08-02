Richard E. Fouts, age 56 of Calhoun, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Richard was born on August 13, 1962 in Fairmount, GA, to Eugene Talmadge Fouts and the late Linda Fay Elrod Fouts. He was a member of Hall Memorial Baptist Church and worked for Mohawk Industry. Richard was a loving son and brother. Richard is survived by: his father, Gene Fouts and his wife Mary of the Sonoraville Community; two brothers, Raymond Fouts and his wife Wilma and Randall Fouts and his wife Betty; sister, Joyce Couch and her husband Billy; two step-sisters, Heather Goforth and Sonja Helmholtz; and a special aunt and uncle, Johnny and Marcell Elrod. Several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews also survive. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Reverend Rick Langston and Reverend Steve Corbin officiating. Chelsey Grooms, Betty Fouts, Emma Fouts, and Zachary Fuller will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Gordon Memorial Gardens with Reverend Greg Burgner in charge of graveside rites. Pallbearers serving are: Terry Holden, Ricky Lang, Donald Bowen, Ronnie Holbrook, Dawson Morgan, and Chuck Ball. The family will receive friends on Tuesday evening from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Richard E. Fouts.