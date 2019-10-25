Mrs. Virginia Lee Floyd, age 84, of Adairsville passed away Monday morning October 21, 2019, at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Mrs. Floyd was born in Gordon County, Georgia, August 12, 1935, daughter of the late Van Buren Harkins and Stella Mae Dupree. She was a member of Calhoun Community Church and devoted prayer warrior. She retired from Walmart after 20 years. Mrs. Floyd was a selfless lady who always was helping others. Her bright and sunny personality made her a friend to all. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. A loving mother and grandmother, her family will cherish her memory. Mrs. Floyd was preceded in death by her parents, Van Harkins and Stella Harkins-Floyd; husband, Robert Nathan Floyd, Sr; and brother, Billy Harkins. She is survived by son, Robert "Bobby" Floyd, Jr. and wife Pamela Herring Floyd; daughters, Linda Floyd Pitts and husband George and Patricia Hazelwood and husband Jon; grandchildren, Jill Floyd Ball and husband Thom, Joshua David Breese, George David Pitts, and Benjaman Stuart Breese; great-grandchildren, Lily Renee Dunbar, Robert Bruce Dunbar, and Stella Rose Floyd; brother David Floyd and wife Charlotte; and several nephews and nieces. Memorial services were held Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at 12:00 Noon at Calhoun Community Church, Calhoun, with Pastor Jerry Rice officiating. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Virginia Lee Floyd.