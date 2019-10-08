Linda Sue English, 73, of Calhoun, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at AdventHealth Gordon. She was born in Kingwood, WV on January 11, 1946, daughter of the late LTC Ellsworth and Annabel DeBerry Metheny. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her fur baby, Dawn. Being the daughter of a military Dad, she traveled extensively, living in Turkey, Korea, and Alaska, and visiting Europe, Russia, and the Holy Land. Linda and her family owned and operated Pasquale's in Calhoun from 1979 until 1994. She moved to Panama City Beach, FL in 2012, moving back to Calhoun in June of 2019. She was very artistic, a writer, and an avid bowler. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Angie English; her daughters, Lisa Brzozoski and Barbara Bass; her grandchildren, Jason English and Kendra, Terri Garmon and Aaron, Matthew Williams, Jacob Brzozoski and Lindsey, Shannon Junkins and Justin, and Andrea Brzozoski; nine great-grandchildren; her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Tom McKinney; and a special niece and nephew, Kris Hitt and Brett, and John Decker and Heather. A Memorial Service to honor her life will be held Sunday, October 13th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Henry Hazzard officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, October 13th from 12:30 PM until the service hour. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
