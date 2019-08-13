Chrissy LaShea Cornwell Edwards, 33, of Calhoun died suddenly on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Chrissy was born in Dalton on May 28, 1986. She was a member of Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Her grandparents, Charles and Elizabeth Baker and Henry Cornwell preceded her in death. Chrissy is survived by her fiance, Jake Edwards; her children, Baker McKinley Lanier, Bryor Houston Colleps, Stella Rae Edwards, Lucas Edwards, Olivia McGuire Edwards, Colt Edwards, Gunnar Edwards, and Laura Mae Edwards; her parents, Tammy and Brock Henderson and Steven and Lynette Cornwell; her grandmother, Evelyn Cornwell; brothers, Cody (Beth) Henderson and Brody Henderson; aunts and uncles, Pam (James) Stokes and Beth "Beppy" (Nathan) Bennett; Jake's parents, Donna and Nathan Ridley and Danny Edwards, and Jake's grandparents, Barbara and Troy Shaver; her best friends, Emily Hicks and Emily Petterson; many other relatives and close friends. Chrissy's family received friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Sugar Valley Baptist Church. They also greeted friends at the church on Saturday from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Rev. Shane Parrott officiated. Pallbearers were Jason Stokes, Matthew Edwards, Cody Henderson, Brody Henderson, Kris Hicks, and Corey Hale. Burial was at Haven of Rest Memorial Park. Chrissy loved her family, and especially her children, deeply. She was on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. Though her death was unexpected, Chrissy was an organ donor. Because of this, as many as thirty people will have their lives impacted. Her family has asked that memorials be made to help with her funeral expenses. Donations may be made online at www.maxbrannonandsons.com, or mailed to Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, PO Box 1027, Calhoun, Georgia 30703.
