Mrs. Frankie Yancey Dinning, age 67 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. She was born February 12, 1952 in Carroll County, Georgia, the daughter of Robert Yancey and the late Willie Mae Parker Yancey. She attended Dalton State College and was employed as a CNA with Kindred Hospice. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Cedartown. Survivors include her husband, James Harold "Jim" Dinning, Sr. of Cedartown, Georgia; father, Robert Yancey of Carrollton, Georgia; daughter, Jennifer Hayes of Calhoun, Georgia; sons: Joshua Dinning of Cedartown, Georgia, and James Dinning, Jr. also of Cedartown, Georgia; sisters: Patricia Yancey Cook of Carrollton, Georgia, Teresa Greenwood, and her husband Bill, of Carrollton, Georgia, Elaine Heffner and her husband, Kenny, of Bremen, Georgia, and Linda Lowery of Carrollton, Georgia; brothers: Randell Yancey, and his wife, Wynell, of Carrollton, Georgia and Steve Stockley, and his wife, Beverly, of Suwanee, Georgia; seven grandchildren; and six great grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services were held Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Bro. Gary Brown officiating. The following gentlemen served as pallbearers: Dwayne Wilson, Ricky Dale Wilson, Joe Wilson, Howard Hurston, Kenny Yancey, and Scottie Yancey. Michael Turner and Andy Turner were seated as honorary pallbearers. Interment followed in West Georgia Memorial Park. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
