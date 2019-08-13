Ms. Carolyn Sue DeVane, age 72, of Calhoun, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was born November 23, 1946 in Treemont City, Ohio. Carolyn was full of life and a very loving, caring person. She lived for her children and her grandchildren. Carolyn was very knowledgeable about airplanes and had a strong passion as an aircraft inspector. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and crocheting. Ms. DeVane was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Anna Mae Billet. She is survived by her son, Paul Buchannon; her daughters, Vanessa (Greg) Iglesias and Paula DeVane; a grandson, Jase DeVane. No services are planned at this time. Those who wish to express condolences or share a special memory may do so online at www.whitleygarner.com Arrangements by: Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, Douglasville, GA 30134, 770-942-4246