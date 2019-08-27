Mrs. Thelma Davis, age 84 of Calhoun Ga. was called to her heavenly home on August 23rd 2019 at her residence following a lengthy illness. Family visitation was from 4:00 to 5:00pm on Sunday August 25, 2019. The family received friends from 5:00 to 8:00pm at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Services for Mrs. Davis were held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Rock Bridge Church on Curtis Parkway. Body was in state from 11am to 12 for family and visitors. Service started at 12 noon with Tim Erwin and Carll Converse officiating. Burial followed in the Fain Cemetery. Mrs. Thelma Davis was born in Calhoun, Ga April 18, 1935. The daughter of the late Alton and Mary Payne. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She and her husband "Jr" Davis were the proud owners of a cattle farm. She was a beloved member of the Red Bud community. She loved being outside working in her beautiful flower gardens. During her battle with cancer and all the hard times she learned three things. 1) she was stronger than ever imagined, 2) Jesus was closer than she ever realized, and 3) she was loved more than she ever knew. Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her brother Thomas Payne, her sister Frances Barnes, her grandson Ronald Blake Dodd, her niece Shelia Goforth and her nephew Jimmy Brown. All of Calhoun. Survivors include her husband of 48 years William Clyde Davis Jr., a son Lamar Thomas (Patricia), five daughters, Diane Wheeler (Larry), Darlene Bearden (Mike), Patricia Silvers (Calvin), Sheila Jones (Gerald), Rita Patton (Eddie). Twelve grand children: Stephanie Thomas, Allison Thomas, Vanessa Thomas, Monica Hiles, Charma Cochran, Brandon Bearden, Michael Silvers, Emily Parsons, Sonya Coleman, Jason Richmond, Cory Patton, and Holli Nix. Thirty great grandchildren: Morgan Wheeler, Bryson Peace, Gavyn Peace, Presley Hiles, Penelope Hiles, Loren Hiles, Lance Hiles, Maggie McBrayer, Andrew Cochran, Ruth Dodd, Jazman Hall, Cali Bearden, Victoria Bearden, River Bearden, Anthony Silvers, Caleb Silvers, Addie Parsons, Sam Parsons, Sully Parsons, Suzanne Hammontree, Sophia Hammontree, Eric Coleman, Corey Coleman, Macaela Richmond, Aislynn Richmond, Viridis Richmond, Raiden Sexton-Patton, Haydn Townsend, Jake Townsend. Three great great grandchildren: Waylon Smithey, Weston Smithey, Aysia Hiles. Pallbearers: Stan Nix, Will Smithey, Aaron Parsons, Brett Cochran, Anthony Hiles, Kent French, Greg Davis, Mark Lewis, Louie Watkins, Jason Richmond, and Corey Patton.
Most Popular
Articles
- Double homicide reported in Chattooga County, police looking for suspect
- Chicken Salad Chick opens Tuesday
- ROME BRAVES: Swanson completes rehab assignment; Riley to play for Rome on Sunday
- Floyd Medical Center loses open heart surgery appeal
- Gunfight between two Rome men sends one to trauma center
- Rome woman charged with controlled substance violation
- Catoosa County sheriff announces identity of deceased woman found near Tunnel Hill
- Alcohol Control Commission signs off on 'Midget Madness' at the Brewhouse in downtown Rome
- Toddler and family battling for time
- It's official: 11 running for Rome City Commission