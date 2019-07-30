Rev. Dr. Brent Evan Davis, 51, of Calhoun died shortly before midnight on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Redmond Regional Medical Center. Brent was born in Dalton on June 16, 1968. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hughdon and Pauline Davis and Clyde and Opal Evans. Brent graduated form Calhoun High School in the class of 1986. He received a golf scholarship to attend Shorter College, then finished his bachelor's degree at Berry College. He was a golf pro at several renowned courses: Sawgrass in Jacksonville, Florida, TPC in Tampa, Florida, The Farm in Dalton, and then returned to Calhoun to be the golf pro at the Elks Lodge. On June 12, 2005, Brent was called to preach. His initial ministry was as the Minister of Education at New Town Baptist Church. In 2008, Heritage Baptist Church called him to be their pastor. Brent loved to learn. He furthered his formal education at several seminaries, colleges, and universities. Brent held doctorates from Anderson Theological Seminary in Pastoral Care and Counseling. His education continued without interruption: he planned and undertook many studies to further his education, and his understanding of God. While serving as the pastor of Heritage Baptist, many lives have been touched, many have come to Christ, and countless prayers have been answered. Brent loved his Lord, his wife, their daughters, his family, and his community. Brent is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Jennifer Stamey Davis; his daughters, Taya, Cana, and Savanna; his parents, Reed and Anita Davis; his sister, Charlin Davis; his niece, Caroline Hasty; his in-laws, Robert and Charlcie Stamey and Mary Stamey; his brother-in-law, Andy Stamey and his wife, Delorise; many other relatives and close friends. The Davis family will receive friends on Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Heritage Baptist Church. The funeral service will be conducted on Tuesday, July 30 at 4:00 p.m. from Heritage Baptist Church. Rev. David Ray and Rev. Shane Parrott will officiate. Burial will be private in the family plot at Fain Cemetery. Pallbearers are Phil Beamer, Steve Williams, Richard Cooper, Maurice Jones, Ted Pennel, and Andy Stamey. Honorary pallbearers are the deacons of Heritage Baptist Church, Buddy Moss, Rev. Bill Hutchinson, and Rev. Larry Miles. The Davis family suggests that memorials be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Parkway, Calhoun, Georgia 30701. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
