Mr. Joe Dewayne Davis, age 38, passed away July 18, 2019, in Redmond, Regional Hospital. He loved the outdoors, riding horses and coon hunting. He is preceded in death by his parents: Jackson and Glenda Davis, grandparents: Jack and Esther Lurlene Davis and Howard and Ola Harkins. He is survived by his loving wife of fourteen years: Tabbie Davis of the residence, son: John William Davis of Resaca, sister and brother in law: Sandy and Doug Ralston of Resaca, nieces: Jazmine and Gabrielle Ralston of Resaca, sister in law and brother in law: April and Sonny Turner of Rising Fawn, niece Haylee Turner, and nephews Jesse, and Kaden Turner and brother in law: Kevin Darnell of Calhoun. Aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be Sunday 3 pm at Kings Highway Baptist Church with Andrew Bowen and Jeff Hedden officiating. Interment will follow in the Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Kings Highway Baptist Church after 1 pm Sunday till the funeral hour at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers make donations for final expenses. Arrangements made with integrity by Shawn Chapman Funeral Home, Crematory and Monuments. www.shawnchapmanfh.com
