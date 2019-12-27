Dr. Larry Alan Davis, age 72 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at AdventHealth Gordon. Larry was born on March 31, 1947 in Gordon County to the late Henry Ford Davis and Margie Taylor Davis. He was owner and operator of Larry Davis Optometry of Jasper and Calhoun. Larry is survived by: his wife, Lauren Kelly Davis of Calhoun, GA; son, Jeffrey Alan Davis and his wife Sandra Leonora Davis of Roswell, GA; step-son, Dr. William Chastain Ostuw and his wife Sarah Dobbs Ostuw of Cahoun, GA; step-daughter, Greer Ostuw Taylor and her husband Alexander Cox Taylor of Atlanta, GA and Emily Ostuw Shaya and her husband Alon Shaya of New Orleans; grandchildren, Joshua Alan Davis and Gabriella Marie Davis; and step-grandchildren, Edward Ostuw, Merrill Ostuw, Winston Taylor, and Morgan Taylor. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 29th at 3 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Jether Cochran officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29th from 1 PM until 3 PM. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees the arrangements for Dr. Larry Alan Davis.
