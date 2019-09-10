Molly Grace Daniels, 18, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life suddenly Sunday, September 8, 2019 at her home. Molly was born in Rome, Georgia on December 18, 2000. She was a daughter of Johnny Wayne Daniels and Carrie Thornton Daniels. Molly was preceded in death by her grandparents, Alice Marie Southerland, Hardee Southerland, Carol Elizabeth Burnett and John Muncie Daniels. She was also preceded in death by several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Molly attended Calhoun Primary School in Calhoun, Georgia prior to being home schooled. She was a genius when it concerned computers and smartphones and would always lend a hand with them. Molly would correct you in a split second if she heard you mispronounce a word. She was also an avid gamer and loved Minecraft. Molly leaves behind her father and his wife, Johnny and Gilberta Daniels of Fairmount, Georgia; and her mother who will cherish her memory forever, Carrie Thornton Daniels of Calhoun, Georgia; sisters, Rachael Leigh Daniels, Vanessa Daniels, and Bianca Daniels; her brothers, Joseph Adam Thornton, Claudio Daniels, and Christopher Daniels; friends and gaming buddies, Nathan Clark, Trey Ledford and many more; a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive. Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Molly Daniels will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 3:00 P.M. from Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Reverend Bobby Thomas will officiate. Following the service Molly will be laid to rest at Sugar Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Nathan Clark, Jacob Daniels, Claudio Daniels, and Doug Brown will all be honored to serve as pallbearers. Molly's family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 between the hours of 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share memories with Molly's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577
Most Popular
Articles
- Rome man wanted in connection with 15th Street shooting; victim recovering
- Chunk! Rome Axe Throwing officially open for business
- Chicken salad and chicken sandwiches: When did we start fightin' over food?
- Correction: 48 dogs taken from Wax Road residence in need of immediate homes
- Greene overcomes physical, emotional hardships to shine on field and in life
- Car fire in downtown Calhoun extinguished by firefighters
- 4 facing drug charges after Task Force raid
- Second 'Pittie Party' scheduled for Oct. 1; registration for 25 slots is Sept. 4 and 5
- South Rome celebrates completion of new housing units
- Cedartown's Pizza Hut closes down