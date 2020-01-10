Judy Moore Daniels, 72, of Calhoun died Sunday January 5, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Dickenson County, Virginia on March 30, 1947 to the late Harrison Moore and Lorene Church. She was proceeded in death by her husband Robert Daniels; her daughter, Kris Kendrick; and her brother, Ben Moore. Judy was a devoted member of Heritage Baptist Church. She loved her church family and serving the Lord and was a loving mother, wife, and grandmother. Survivors include, her daughters, Dana and Keith Bagwell husband, Tammy and Dan Hayter all of Calhoun; her brother, Donald Moore; her sisters, Sharon Lear, Rita Ford, and Brenda Moore; and her grandchildren, Caleb Bagwell, Reese Bagwell, Jacob Hayter, and Myah Kendrick. To honor Mrs. Judy's wishes, her body was cremated and no service will follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made to Heritage Baptist Church, 345 Curtis Parkway SE Calhoun, GA, 30701. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.maxbrannonandsons.com Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Daniels, Judy
To plant a tree in memory of Judy Daniels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.