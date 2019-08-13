Mr. Samuel Loyd Cox, 91, of Calhoun died peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Loyd was born in November 12, 1927. He was the son of the late John Henry and Bertie Sue Junkins Cox. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nina Cox, in 2015; his brothers and sister, Doyle Cox, Matthew Cox, Carlbert Cox, Bill Cox, and Marie Silvers. Loyd was a Christian. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. Loyd is survived by his son and daughters; Henry (Patricia) Cox, Betty (Davey) Vining, and Joyce (Randy) Holland; his grandchildren, Chad (Candace) Cox, Justin (Candace) Cox, Blake Holland, Chandra(Michael) Hall, and Rachel (Josh) Holbert; his great-grandchildren, Aleah Cox, Nate Cox, Clay Cox, Cody Cox, Thatcher Hall, Lainee Hall, and Will Hall; his siblings, Alma Baker and Hanlan Cox; and his nieces and nephews. The Cox Family would like to thank Gordon Heath Care, Georgia Care At Home, Affinis Hospice, his special caregiver Rita Davis for the care he received, and his special friends, Jimmy and Phyllis Woods. The Cox family received friends on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 5:00 until 8:00 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Pastor Hershel Pierce and Pastor Eddie Cochran officiated. Burial followed in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chad Cox, Justin Cox, Blake Holland, Thatcher Hall, Michael Hall, and Josh Holbert. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
