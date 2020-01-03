Kattie Lou Clements, 94, of Calhoun died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was born in Murray County on March 19, 1925. She was preceded in death by her husband Conway Felton Clements and daughter-in-law Edith Pruitt Clements. Kattie retired from Georgia Tufters and later worked at Shepherd's restaurant and Arby's restaurant of Calhoun where she made many friends. She was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church where she taught Mission Friends, children's class, for 30 years. Jesus Christ was her Lord and Savior. In his presence she now abides. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Conway and Shirley Clements of Cartersville, son Jerry Clements of Calhoun, her grandchildren; Chris and Diana Clements, Tonya and Barney Youree of Cartersville, Jeff and Monica Clements, Amy and Joey Moore of Calhoun; her great- grandchildren Austin Duplichain, Savannah Clements, Brock and Edie Clements, Abby and Olivia Moore, and Parker and Brody Bond. Services to honor the life of Kattie will be held at Bethesda Baptist Church in Red Bud, Georgia on Friday January 3 at 3:00 PM with Rev. Wesley Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Kattie's grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The ladies of her Sunday School class at Bethesda will serve as honorary pallbearers. The family will receive friends at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home Thursday, January 2 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in to Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery fund, P.O. Box 2445, Calhoun, GA 30703. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
