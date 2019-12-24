Marcelle McHugh Champion, age 79, of Fairmount, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, surrounded by her husband and three daughters at her residence, after several years of battling Alzheimer's disease. Marcelle was born on February 3, 1940, in Bartow County. She was the daughter of the late Mr. Milburn McHugh and Mrs. Bessie Higdon McHugh Gibson. She was the beloved stepdaughter of Mr. Arthur Gibson. Besides her parents and stepfather, Marcelle was preceded in death by her brother Mr. Rembert McHugh and son-in-law Mr. Nick Whitener. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Von Champion, three daughters; Janet Champion Whitener, Cindy Champion Seabolt and Vonda Champion Miller, as well as her son-in-law Roger Miller, Jr. She is also survived by three grandchildren; Claire Elizabeth Seabolt, Roger Orville Miller, III and Ella Von Seabolt, in addition to three special nieces; Jennifer Champion Jarrett, Vivian McHugh Ward and Vada McHugh Ward. Surviving brother-in-laws include Billy Champion, Jack Champion and Joe Champion. Prior to her retirement, Marcelle worked as a secretary to several local physicians and businesses. She also co-owned M&M Food Store in Fairmount with her husband. Always a devout Christian, she was a long-time member of Sonoraville Baptist Church. Marcelle was an amazing wife, mother, aunt, and nana. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed traveling extensively throughout the United States with family and friends. For those ever fortunate enough to know Marcelle would attest to the fact that she always had a smile on her face and would never hesitate to help anyone in need. Anyone who knew Marcelle loved her. She was an exceptional lady who was immensely proud of her family and friends. She leaves nothing behind but beautiful memories. The family sincerely requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sibley Heart Center at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation, 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, GA 30341 or visit www.give.choa.org) or to any favorite charities. A memorial service celebrating the amazing and profound life of Marcelle will take place at Sonoraville Baptist Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Family and friends are invited to attend a short visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the beginning of the service. Dr. Jether Cochran will officiate the service with Mr. Johnny Ward and Mr. Kirk Jarrett speaking. Marcelle's immediate family will, at a later date, place her cremated remains in a niche at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.
Champion, Marcelle
