Mrs. Betty Barbara Champion, age 86 of Fairmount, GA departed this life Monday July 29, 2019 in Cartersville, GA. She was born February 9, 1933 in Cobb County, GA, a daughter of the late Lyman Grant and Martha Lois Griswell Hogue. She was also preceded in death by her husband Edward Lee Champion, son-in-law, Richard Balde, siblings, Shirley Hogue, Eddie Hogue, Gene Hogue, Katheryn Sheffield, Arthur Lee Hogue, Carlton Hogue, Martha Ann Richardson, Gail Seabrook. She was a member of the Fairmount First Baptist Church. She is survived by her sons, Eddie and Karen Champion, Walter Edward McKinney III, Jeff and Rebecca Champion all of Fairmount, GA; daughters, Melba Lois and Dell Richmond of Myrtle Beach, SC, Sheila Mae Balde of Fairmount, GA; sisters, Melba Bagwell, Norma Sue Head of Hiram, GA; grandchildren, Delmar Lee and Christa Ledford, Amanda Ledford, David and Julie Richmond, Timothy and Sarah Richmond, Matthew and Jill Richmond, Hannah Champion, Crystal McKinney, Walter McKinney IV, Gregory Edward Champion, Bethany Lynn Champion, Naythan Lee Champion, Mandey Crook; 18 great grandchildren; special friends, Cecil and Cindy Richardson of Hiram, GA; several nieces and nephews. Service to celebrate the life of Betty Barbara Champion was held Friday August 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. from the Ponders Fairmount Chapel with Reverend Rick Langston officiating. Interment followed in the Johnson Cemetery with Reverend Mark Owens officiating. Jeff Champion, Eddie Champion, Walter Edward McKinney III, Naythan Champion, Gregory Champion and David Richmond served as pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday. The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff of Assured Hospice in Cartersville, GA. Arrangements are by Ponders Fairmount Chapel, Hwy 411, Fairmount, Georgia. 706-337-3784. "Funerals, Cremations, Cemeteries, and Florists"