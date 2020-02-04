Ruby McCarter Caughron, 77, of Ranger, Georgia died Thursday, January 30, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born in Bradley County, Tennessee, December 26, 1942 to the late Melton McCarter and Dessie "Bertie" McCarter. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffery Caughron, and by her sister, Darlene McCarter. Her family was the most important part of her life. She was a devoted wife, mother, and sister. Memories of her will always be treasured by those who loved Ruby. Survivors include her husband of nearly eighteen years, Darrell Caughron; sons, Matthew and Jeremy Caughron; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry and Jerry (Sandra) McCarter; sisters and brother-in-law, Patricia Broaddrick and Edith (Clemie) Sexton; and other family members. The family received friends on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Funeral service was held Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Burial followed in Sugar Valley Church Cemetery. Pallbearers serving, Nathan Sexton, Carl Clark, Wade Thomas, Jasper McCarter, Alan McCarter, and Donny McCarter. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Ruby Lee Caughron.
