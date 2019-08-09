Jane Casey, Hackney Jane Hackney Casey, 86, of Douglasville, GA died August 06, 2019. Services were held at 2 PM, on August 9, 2019 at Thomas Funeral Home. Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home.
