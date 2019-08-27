Mr. Stanley Milo Carver, 66, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Friday afternoon, August 23, 2019 at Emory Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. Stanley was born on June 15, 1953 in Rome, Georgia. He was the son of the late Edward James Carver and Edna Clara Bennett. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Lee West. Stanley is survived by his loving wife Teresa Singleton Carver of 47 years along with daughters and sons-in-laws, Melissa and Derrick Towe, Crystal and Jeremy Mullins, Ashley and Garry Goble all of Calhoun, Georgia, Missy and Bradley Mealer of Fairmount, Georgia, grandchildren, Jordan and Brooklyn Towe, Jailyn McGowan, Owen Mealer, Annabelle and Jaycee Mullins, and Kloie Goble; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sarah Carver also of Calhoun; In-laws; Odis and Donna Singleton, Randy Singleton all of Pelham, Georgia, Phillip and Pat Singleton of Calhoun, Georgia, Cathy and John Knowles of Camilla, Georgia and Dennis and Lisa Singleton of Merritt, Florida, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive. The Carver family received friends to celebrate Stanley's life on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 between the hours of 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association or your choice of charity in memory of Stanley. Please visit our website at www.pondersfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and memories with Stanley's family. Arrangements by locally owned and operated, Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, Hwy. 41 North, Calhoun, GA, 30701. 706-625-7577